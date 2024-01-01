en English
India

Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri Enforces Dress Code from New Year’s Day

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri Enforces Dress Code from New Year’s Day

Beginning today, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has implemented a dress code for devotees visiting the temple in Puri, Odisha. The new guidelines prohibit devotees from wearing shorts, ripped jeans, and skirts on the temple premises. The temple authorities have suggested traditional attire such as trouser pants, churidar, salwar kameez, and dhoti as appropriate attire for the temple visit.

Preserving the Sanctity of the Temple

Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das stated that the implementation of the dress code aligns with practices at other shrines across the country, and is intended to maintain the sanctity of the temple environment. Monitoring compliance with the dress code will be the responsibility of the temple police and servitors.

Extension of Dress Code for Servitors

This recent development follows a similar measure implemented in October 2021, which established a dress code for temple servitors. The servitors are required to wear dhoti, towel, and patta during puja ceremonies. This move was largely supported by the Daitapati Nijog, a prominent group of temple servitors, which has long advocated for a dress code for devotees. The group cited concerns over inappropriate attire that could potentially offend the religious sentiments of others.

Temple Prepares for New Year’s Day

In anticipation of the New Year’s Day rush, the temple doors will open at 1 am to accommodate an estimated 3-4 lakh devotees. The temple is equipped with new facilities and the strict dress code will be enforced from January 1, 2024. Traffic restrictions have also been implemented in the town for New Year’s Day.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

