Business

Shraddha Sawant: The Auto-Rickshaw Driver Navigating Life’s Roads with Determination

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Shraddha Sawant: The Auto-Rickshaw Driver Navigating Life's Roads with Determination

At the crack of dawn in the Aranyeshwar neighborhood of Pune, you’ll find 40-year-old Shraddha Sawant beginning her workday. Her work tool isn’t a pen or a computer—it’s an auto-rickshaw. A widow and mother of two, Shraddha’s life is a testament to the resilience of women from the lower socioeconomic strata striving to make a mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

From Nurse to Auto Rickshaw Driver

Shraddha didn’t always navigate the bustling streets of Pune with her auto-rickshaw. She once worked as a nurse, a profession she left seven years ago. The switch to driving an auto-rickshaw was not an easy decision, but a necessity, to provide for her family. Her family consists of her ailing 75-year-old mother, her son residing in Satara, and her daughter who is on her quest to earn a science degree.

Navigating Financial Obstacles

Shraddha’s journey to becoming an auto-rickshaw driver began with a bank loan. Like many women trying to secure financial support, she faced initial rejections. The government’s Mudra Loan scheme, designed to assist non-corporate, non-farm small/micro-enterprises, was her lifeline. It enabled her to obtain a loan from a cooperative bank, even though at a higher interest rate, owing to a past default by a friend for whom she had assumed loan liability.

The Journey, The Challenges, and The Aspirations

With her auto-rickshaw, Shraddha earns around Rs 1,000 per day. She isn’t daunted by long trips or the occasional inappropriate behavior from a passenger. Instead, she remains assertive, protective of her dignity, and has earned the respect of passengers and fellow drivers alike. As the New Year dawns, Shraddha harbors a new aspiration—to secure a bank loan for a 1BHK apartment. Despite her credit history posing a challenge, her spirit remains undeterred. She dreams of providing a better living condition for her family, getting her son married, and finding more peace at home with her mother.

Indeed, Shraddha Sawant’s story is a reflection of the strength and determination inherent in many women like her, who navigate through societal and economic challenges daily, driven by the desire to offer their families a better life.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

