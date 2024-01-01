Shraddha Sawant: The Auto-Rickshaw Driver Navigating Life’s Roads with Determination

At the crack of dawn in the Aranyeshwar neighborhood of Pune, you’ll find 40-year-old Shraddha Sawant beginning her workday. Her work tool isn’t a pen or a computer—it’s an auto-rickshaw. A widow and mother of two, Shraddha’s life is a testament to the resilience of women from the lower socioeconomic strata striving to make a mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

From Nurse to Auto Rickshaw Driver

Shraddha didn’t always navigate the bustling streets of Pune with her auto-rickshaw. She once worked as a nurse, a profession she left seven years ago. The switch to driving an auto-rickshaw was not an easy decision, but a necessity, to provide for her family. Her family consists of her ailing 75-year-old mother, her son residing in Satara, and her daughter who is on her quest to earn a science degree.

Navigating Financial Obstacles

Shraddha’s journey to becoming an auto-rickshaw driver began with a bank loan. Like many women trying to secure financial support, she faced initial rejections. The government’s Mudra Loan scheme, designed to assist non-corporate, non-farm small/micro-enterprises, was her lifeline. It enabled her to obtain a loan from a cooperative bank, even though at a higher interest rate, owing to a past default by a friend for whom she had assumed loan liability.

The Journey, The Challenges, and The Aspirations

With her auto-rickshaw, Shraddha earns around Rs 1,000 per day. She isn’t daunted by long trips or the occasional inappropriate behavior from a passenger. Instead, she remains assertive, protective of her dignity, and has earned the respect of passengers and fellow drivers alike. As the New Year dawns, Shraddha harbors a new aspiration—to secure a bank loan for a 1BHK apartment. Despite her credit history posing a challenge, her spirit remains undeterred. She dreams of providing a better living condition for her family, getting her son married, and finding more peace at home with her mother.

Indeed, Shraddha Sawant’s story is a reflection of the strength and determination inherent in many women like her, who navigate through societal and economic challenges daily, driven by the desire to offer their families a better life.