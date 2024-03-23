Shraddha Kapoor & Rahul Mody: From Set Secrets to Public Romance?

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's personal life has recently become the focus of intense speculation and interest, with rumors swirling about her relationship with Rahul Mody, the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The pair, who reportedly grew close during the production of the film, have been increasingly seen in public together, hinting at a possible shift towards going public with their relationship.

Rumored Romance Takes Flight

According to inside sources, Kapoor and Mody have developed a comfortable rapport with each other since working on the film. This newfound comfort level is believed to be the reason behind their recent public appearances together. "They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair," a source close to the couple shared. Despite being more visible, the duo is reportedly not ready to make an official announcement, preferring to keep their relationship private for the time being.

Increasing Public Appearances

From being spotted together at a Mumbai airport heading to an Ambani bash to dinner dates in Mumbai, Kapoor and Mody seem less concerned about being photographed together. Notably, Kapoor introduced Mody to actor Aditya Roy Kapoor during one of these public outings, signaling a level of openness about their relationship. "There was a time when they were getting conscious about getting spotted together... That’s not the case anymore," the insider added, highlighting a shift in the couple's approach to public scrutiny.

Family Approval and Previous Relationships

Their relationship is said to be in a "happy place," with both their families approving of the union. This development comes after Kapoor's long-term relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha ended in 2022. The couple had a seven-year relationship and shared a close familial bond since childhood. As Kapoor and Mody navigate their budding romance, the support from their families could play a crucial role in how their relationship unfolds publicly.

As Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody seemingly edge closer to making their relationship public, fans and followers are keenly watching for any official announcements. Their journey from colleagues to partners, underscored by mutual respect and understanding, reflects the complexities and joys of modern relationships, especially within the scrutinizing gaze of the public eye. Whether they decide to share more details or not, it's clear that Kapoor and Mody are writing their own love story, one public appearance at a time.