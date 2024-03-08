Shiv Khori Mela 2024: Cultural Extravaganza Inaugurated by DDC Reasi, Aims for Eco-Conscious Celebration

The annual three-day Shiv Khori Mela, a beacon of cultural and religious fervor, commenced today in Ransoo, inaugurated by District Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan. This event, deeply rooted in tradition, draws devotees and tourists to immerse in a spiritual and cultural journey, highlighted by the vibrant inauguration ceremony.

Highlighting the Cultural Heritage

As part of the inauguration, attendees were treated to traditional jhankies, illustrating the region's rich cultural tapestry through lively dances and colorful costumes. The procession, led by a chariot of Lord Shiva, was a testament to the event's grandeur, with performances of 'bhuts and rakshaks' captivating the audience with their energy and skill. The Shiv Parvati Vivah, with its devotional songs and dances, attracted a large crowd, demonstrating the mela's significance in promoting cultural and spiritual values.

Enhancing Devotee Experience

DDC Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, emphasized the administration's commitment to making the Shiv Khori Mela a memorable and safe event. A noteworthy announcement was the introduction of helicopter services from Katra to Ransoo, promising a convenient travel option for pilgrims. Moreover, an appeal was made to shopkeepers and vendors to avoid single-use plastic, aligning with efforts to sustain environmental health. The comprehensive arrangements including security, sanitation, and healthcare facilities underscore the administration's dedication to ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Engaging and Educating the Community

Departmental stalls were set up showcasing government initiatives in health, agriculture, and more, offering valuable information to attendees. The mela also served as a platform for voter education, with live demonstrations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to prepare citizens for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, reflecting the mela's role in fostering community engagement and awareness.

The Shiv Khori Mela 2024 stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of cultural celebration and religious devotion. With its blend of spiritual activities, environmental consciousness, and community engagement, the event not only honors tradition but also paves the way for a sustainable and inclusive future.