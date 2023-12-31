Shimla’s New Year’s Eve Hotel Occupancy Plummets to 40-Year Low

Shimla, a sought-after tourist hotspot in India, has reported a drastic fall in hotel occupancy on New Year’s Eve, recording a mere 50-60% occupancy, marking the lowest in the past four decades. This unexpected plummet, coming as a surprise considering the previous year’s occupancy rate surpassed 80%, has left the tourism sector in a state of shock.

The ‘White New Year’ That Wasn’t

Anticipations of a ‘white New Year’ with picturesque snowfall did not come to fruition. Contrary to the weather predictions, no snowfall occurred, which may have contributed to the less than expected hotel bookings. Despite the charm of the winter carnival on Mall Road and The Ridge, resplendent with festive lights and showcasing rich cultural events, the expected surge in tourist influx failed to materialize in the form of hotel room reservations.

Surprised and Hopeful: Stakeholders React

The President of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, M K Seth, and Vice President Prince Kukreja voiced their astonishment at the dip in occupancy despite favorable conditions. Nevertheless, they hold onto the hope of a late surge in bookings.

Unregistered Accommodations: A Growing Concern

Despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s directives to welcome tourists and ensure smooth traffic flow, along with relaxed regulations for party revelers, the desired outcome remained elusive. The tourism industry is grappling with the issue of unregistered accommodations attracting tourists, thereby affecting the business of legitimate hotels and homestays. The trend of tourists favoring private parties or secluded accommodations outside the city center was also identified as a contributing factor. Although nearly 7,600 tourist vehicles entered Shimla via the Shoghi barrier, the overall tourist numbers were less than anticipated.

Another concern raised was the negative publicity regarding traffic jams on social media and some news channels, potentially influencing tourists to opt for alternative destinations. Despite this setback, the occupancy in state-owned hotels elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh has seen an improvement, nearing full capacity after dropping below 15% during the monsoon season. As traffic congestion is expected on New Year’s Eve due to ongoing road repairs and increased tourist arrivals, it remains to be seen how these factors will play out in the near future.