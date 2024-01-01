en English
Shimla’s New Year Tourism Hits Unexpected Low, Stirs Debate

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Shimla’s New Year Tourism Hits Unexpected Low, Stirs Debate

In a startling turn of events, Shimla, the celebrated hill station in Himachal Pradesh, witnessed a drastic decline in tourist turnout during the New Year’s Eve celebration. The hotel occupancy rate sank to an unexpected 50-60%, marking the lowest in the last four decades. This unexpected slump in tourist influx has sparked fervent discussions on social media, with users attempting to unmask potential reasons for the plummet.

The Unexpected Low Turnout

Despite promising predictions of snow and instructions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for authorities to be lenient with inebriated revelers, the expected surge of visitors to Shimla was conspicuously absent. An estimated 7,600 tourist vehicles trickled into Shimla from other states over the weekend, yet this interest did not convert into hotel stays. The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president, M K Seth, expressed his surprise at the unanticipated low turnout, especially considering the conditions were ripe for a higher influx of tourists.

Disappointment Surpassing the Pandemic

The downturn in occupancy was even more pronounced than during the New Year period at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the winter carnival and favorable conditions, the anticipated surge in hotel room bookings remained elusive, with unregistered tourism units posing a significant challenge to the sales of registered hotels and accommodations. The tourism industry in Shimla was left reeling, with stakeholders voicing their disappointment and shock at the stark drop in visitor inflow.

Seeking Answers in a Sea of Speculation

The unexpected downturn in Shimla’s tourism has raised a slew of questions, with social media users pointing fingers at high airfares and monopolistic practices within the airline industry as potential culprits. Hoteliers have also expressed their concerns, attributing the decline to the rise of unauthorized homestays and bed and breakfast facilities, which offer lower tariffs and are perceived to undermine both hoteliers and the government. This phenomenon, coupled with unwarranted publicity on social media and digital channels regarding traffic jams, is believed to have caused tourists to reconsider their destination choices.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

