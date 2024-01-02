en English
India

Shimla to Unveil World’s Largest Lord Hanuman Statue Amid Major Infrastructural Developments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Shimla, a popular tourist destination, is set to augment its appeal with the unveiling of the world’s largest statue of Lord Hanuman at the Jakhu Temple. Scheduled for completion by the end of January, the statue is an integral part of a larger project designed to enhance the temple’s accessibility to all visitors, regardless of age or physical abilities. Children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities are especially expected to benefit from this development.

Enhancing Accessibility and Experience

In addition to the gigantic statue, the project also includes the construction of Shimla’s first outdoor escalator. This innovative feature is expected to significantly improve access to the temple, rendering it a more inclusive and user-friendly destination. The addition of the escalator is a clear testament to the city’s commitment to promoting inclusivity in tourism and catering to the needs of all its visitors.

Infrastructure Projects by Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation

The Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation is spearheading three separate infrastructural projects in the region, aimed at enhancing transportation and related facilities. The first project is an ambitious lift from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Ridge. This initiative will feature an escalator, four lifts, a restaurant, two foot overbridges, and a parking facility. The second project involves the construction of a lift from the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post. The third project targets the Vikasnagar area, although the details of this project have yet to be announced.

Boosting Convenience and Accessibility

These infrastructural developments are poised to significantly elevate the convenience and accessibility for both residents and tourists in Shimla. By investing in these projects, the city is not only improving its infrastructure but also boosting its potential as a major tourist hub. With the completion of these projects, Shimla is expected to draw in more visitors while ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

