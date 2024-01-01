Shimla Inferno: Fire Engulfs Jubbal, Nine Families Left Homeless

In the chilling early hours of a Monday, the serene tranquility of Shimla’s Jubbal area was shattered by a monstrous blaze. An area of Himachal Pradesh known for its gorgeous apple orchards and peaceful living was suddenly engulfed in a terrifying spectacle. Seven houses, home to nine families, were devoured by the flames, leaving a wake of desolation as approximately 80 rooms, heavily constructed with timber, were reduced to ashes in the Praunthi panchayat.

Swift Response and Community Solidarity

The local community, despite the shock and fear, rallied together in a display of solidarity and courage. Many individuals from neighboring villages poured in, helping to rescue those affected by the blaze. The immediate response to the fire was stellar, with seven fire tenders from various fire stations including Jubbal, Rohru, Chirgaon, and Kotkhai, promptly responding to the emergency. The firefighters, battling for six grueling hours, managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further devastation.

No Casualties, but Extensive Material Loss

Amidst the ruin and desolation, a glimmer of relief shone through – the fire, though destructive, claimed no lives. Neither human nor cattle fatalities were reported, a small mercy in an otherwise grim scenario. However, the material loss was extensive. The families affected by the fire reported a collective property loss valued between approximately 7 to 10 crore rupees – a staggering amount that underscores the intensity and magnitude of the devastation.

Cause of Fire Still Unknown

As the smoky remnants of the fire lingered, many questions arose. Shimla’s Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that the cause of the fire remained unknown. An investigation has been launched, with a case registered, to unearth the origins of the fire. As the authorities delve into the details, the community begins the long road to recovery, grappling with the aftermath of a fire that left a profound mark on their lives.