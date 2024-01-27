Shimla Celebrates 75th Republic Day: Unity and Progress Take Centre Stage

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Shimla's historic Ridge was filled with a sense of patriotism and pride. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla led the celebrations, unfurling the national flag and reviewing an impressive march-past, marking a moment of unity for the nation and the state of Himachal Pradesh. The event was also graced by the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Impressive March-Past

Various contingents participated in the march-past, including the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Haryana Police, and others. The march-past was led by Parade Commander Lt Karan Gogna, showcasing a display of discipline and precision. Each contingent marched with its signature rhythm, adding to the visual spectacle of the event.

Tableaux and Cultural Performances

The celebrations were enriched by tableaux from different departments, providing a glimpse into the various facets of Himachal Pradesh. The Horticulture Department's tableau, which bagged a prize, was a standout, reflecting the state's rich horticultural heritage. Cultural performances were given by groups from Bal Ashram, Tuti Kandi, and various schools, with the police band being a highlight, adding a melodious rhythm to the day's proceedings.

Prizes and Appreciations

Adding to the day’s significance, Governor Shukla presented prizes for the HP Digital-Ignition contest, recognizing the state's digital initiatives. Appreciation certificates were also awarded to top-performing hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, acknowledging their contributions towards improving the health sector of the state. To further highlight the importance of girl child education, the Governor and Chief Minister released balloons carrying the message 'Beti bachao, beti padhao,' symbolizing the state's commitment towards the empowerment of women.

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, similar functions were observed throughout Himachal Pradesh at various administrative levels, each echoing the same fervour and passion for the nation. As the tricolour fluttered across the state, it marked a day to remember for the citizens, reflecting the spirit of unity, progress, and patriotism.