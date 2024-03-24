Shilpa Shetty Lauds Raj Kundra's Bhangra at Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani's Sangeet

Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media to share a throwback video featuring herself and her husband, Raj Kundra, performing a bhangra dance at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony. In the caption, Shetty praised Kundra's dance skills and disclosed a promise she had kept, made years ago to Jackky, showcasing their close-knit relationship within the industry. The video, highlighting their coordinated dance to the hit Punjabi track 'Mundian Tu Bach Ke,' quickly became a sensation for its vibrancy and the couple's spirited performance.

Promise Fulfilled with Bhangra

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post revealed a heartfelt backstory of a promise made to Jackky Bhagnani 15 years ago, which she fulfilled by performing at his sangeet with her husband, Raj Kundra. Dressed in elegant dark ethnic wear, the couple's dance was not just a performance but a testament to their enduring friendship with Bhagnani. Shetty's post, infused with love and nostalgia, emphasized the significance of the moment and the joy of keeping old promises alive through celebration.

A Star-Studded Sangeet

The sangeet ceremony of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani was a grand affair, with several high-profile performances marking the occasion. Held in Goa on February 20, just a day before the couple's wedding, the event saw the likes of Varun Dhawan and other celebrities contribute to the festivities with their performances. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's dance, however, stood out for its energy, coordination, and the evident joy with which it was delivered, making it one of the highlights of the evening.

Shilpa Shetty: A Rich Legacy of Talent and Grace

In a candid interview, Shilpa Shetty opened up about her decision to marry Raj Kundra, emphasizing that it was his character, not his wealth, that won her over. Despite having suitors who were financially more affluent, Shetty chose Kundra for his qualities as a person, underscoring her values and what she seeks in a partner. Beyond her personal life, Shetty continues to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry, with her recent appearance in the web series 'Indian Police Force' and an upcoming role in a Kannada film alongside Sanjay Dutt.

The enthusiastic reception of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's dance performance at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet not only highlights the couple's popularity but also reflects the warm relationships that exist within the Bollywood fraternity. As Shetty continues to explore new roles and Kundra surprises with his dance moves, their presence in both the personal and professional spheres of Bollywood remains as influential and endearing as ever.