Shilpa Shetty Advocates for More Female Action Roles in India

In an exclusive interview with PTI, actor Shetty made a compelling call for more female-led action films in India. The star, who is gearing up to portray a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming OTT series ‘Indian Police Force,’ pinpointed budget constraints and a male-dominated society as the reasons behind the scarcity of such films.

Shetty’s Aspirations for Indian Cinema

Shetty expressed her enthusiasm for roles akin to those played by international stars like Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson. She admired Geena Davis’s performance in ‘Long Kiss Goodnight,’ viewing it as an ideal blend of emotion and power in action roles. Shetty’s comments shone a light on the potential for growth in the representation of women in action films in India.

Audience Readiness for Female-led Action Films

With the advent of good content across both OTT platforms and films, Shetty believes that audiences are now primed to embrace women in action avatars. The actor’s upcoming role in ‘Indian Police Force’ could serve as a testament to this readiness and potentially trigger a shift in the industry’s approach to female action roles.

‘Indian Police Force’ – A Tribute to Indian Policemen

Starring in ‘Indian Police Force’ as a cop, Shetty expressed her excitement and the sense of responsibility that comes with the role. The series is a tribute to the selfless devotion and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers and also features prominent actors like Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Set to be released on Prime Video on January 19, the series is highly anticipated by audiences across the country.