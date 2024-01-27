Shillong's Boltijoy Ryan Nongsiej to Represent India at International Pageant in Vietnam

In an exhilarating development that has put Shillong on the global map, local lad Boltijoy Ryan Nongsiej has been chosen to represent India in an international pageant. The event, a prestigious platform for aspiring models, is set to unfurl in Vietnam in June 2024.

Emerging from the Heart of India

Nongsiej, a native of the mesmerizing city of Shillong, has been making waves in the modeling industry. His journey catapulted into the limelight following his resounding success at the Global Model India "Mister India" pageant held in Sangli, Maharashtra. There, he clinched several titles, effectively setting the stage for his impending debut on the international modeling scene.

A Dream Sprouting Wings

Nongsiej's fascination with beauty pageants like Miss World and Miss Universe is not a recent development. His long-standing admiration led him to yearn for a similar platform for males, a realm where he could express his individuality and make his mark. His dream found wings when he began participating in local pageants, a move that caught the attention of the selectors and paved his way to the international stage.

Meghalaya's First International Representative

In an accolade that speaks volumes about his talent and dedication, Nongsiej has the distinction of being the first participant from Meghalaya to represent India internationally. He will be participating in Mister Tourism Global in association with Global Model India international, asserting his presence on the global runway.

More Than a Model

However, Nongsiej is not just a model. He is a student, pursuing a Master's in Tourism and Management at Martin Luther Christian University. His academic pursuits reflect his diverse interests, showcasing a multifaceted personality that goes beyond the ramp. Moreover, his journey in the modeling industry is fueled by a deep-seated desire—to ease his mother's life and make his family proud. As Nongsiej prepares to take the international stage, he carries the hopes of his city, his state, and his country on his young shoulders.