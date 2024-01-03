en English
Shillong Teer: A Cultural Lottery Game Binding Community and Tradition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
The Shillong Teer lottery, a legal and regulated form of gambling in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills, stands as a unique cultural hallmark of the region. Unlike conventional lotteries, Shillong Teer is deeply entrenched in Shillong’s local heritage, fostering a robust community spirit and promoting the ancient tradition of archery among its adherents.

Shillong Teer: Much More Than a Lottery Game

Overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that offers young people an opportunity to embrace archery, generate income, and support local sporting institutions. The game, organized daily by the Meghalaya Lottery Department in partnership with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, is more than a mere betting endeavor. It is a festivity deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills and widely celebrated in Shillong. The results of the game, eagerly awaited by enthusiasts, are published on official websites.

Legal Status and Structure of Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer enjoys legal recognition under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, setting it apart from typical forms of gambling. The game unfolds daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium, where participants place wagers on the number of arrows hitting the target during two rounds. The results of these rounds, forming the centerpiece of daily anticipation, are announced around 4 PM and 5 PM.

Teer Games Beyond Shillong

In addition to Shillong Teer, Meghalaya also hosts other Teer lotteries such as Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. These games, similar to Shillong Teer, contribute to the rich tapestry of cultural practices in the region, promoting community engagement and fostering a unique form of leisure activity.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

