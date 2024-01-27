Shillong Legislator Sanbor Shullai Champions Infrastructure Development

In a significant move towards infrastructure development, South Shillong legislator Sanbor Shullai has kick-started the construction of multiple Public Works Department (PWD) projects in Shillong under the General State Scheme for the fiscal year 2022-23. With a hefty funding of approximately Rs 15 crores, these projects are set to bolster Shillong's connectivity and infrastructure, marking a commendable advancement in the city's growth trajectory.

Revamping City Connections

Among the ambitious projects, the expansion and upgrading of the road from Rilbong Community Hall to Umshyrpi Bridge stands out, with an allocated budget of Rs 4,35,56,000. This, along with other undertakings, aims to enhance the city's core connectivity, thereby facilitating smooth and efficient transportation.

Feeder Roads: Bridging the City

Feeder roads that link various city areas are also on the agenda. These include the areas of Upper Lumparing and Madan Laban, with construction budgets amounting to Rs 1,38,70,000 and Rs 1,77,83,000 respectively. Through these projects, Shillong is set to witness improved intra-city travel, providing residents with better access to different parts of the city.

A Holistic Approach to Infrastructure

These infrastructure projects are part of a broader effort to uplift local infrastructure, which encompasses the construction of approach roads, drainage systems, and aqueducts across several neighborhoods. This comprehensive development plan, initiated by the local legislator, has received substantial support from landowners, the PWD, and the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Shullai's commitment to this extensive development scheme reflects a determined push for improvements that promise to transform Shillong's infrastructure and connectivity, paving the way for an enhanced quality of life for its residents.