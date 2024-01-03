en English
Agriculture

Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis

The agricultural landscape of Gujarat and Rajasthan, two of India’s prominent agricultural states, has experienced notable shifts in the current rabi season. These shifts hold implications for the nation’s food supply and economy, as well as for the farmer communities in these regions.

Gujarat’s Rabi Crop Dynamics

In Gujarat, the total area dedicated to rabi crops has seen an increase of 1.9% to 4.46 million hectares. This increase comes despite a 4% decline in wheat acreage from last year, now standing at 1.21 million hectares. Maize cultivation has conversely risen by 7.2% to 111,068 hectares, a significant development for maize farmers.

However, the areas for rabi cereals and pulses have declined by 2.1% and 16.4% respectively. The most substantial rise is seen in jeera (cumin) cultivation, with the area doubling to 552,824 hectares from the previous year. This surge positions Gujarat as the largest producer of this spice, a fact of importance to both domestic and international markets.

Mustard and coriander have seen reductions in their sown areas by 9.7% and 44%, respectively. Other minor changes include a slight increase in potato sowing and a marginal decrease in the acreage for vegetables and fodder.

Rajasthan’s Rabi Crop Scenario

In contrast, Rajasthan’s area under rabi crops has decreased by 2.5% to 10.79 million hectares, achieving 92.1% of the targeted area for the season. Mustard sowing is down by 5.8%, with the state still retaining its position as the top mustard producer in India. The region under oilseeds has also shrunk, as have the acreages for pulses and wheat, with the latter witnessing a 4.2% decrease to 2.84 million hectares.

However, not all crops are experiencing a decline. Barley has seen an 11% increase in its sown area, maintaining Rajasthan’s position as the largest producer of barley in the country. Additionally, while the cultivation areas for jeera and coriander have moved in opposite directions, Rajasthan remains the second-largest producer of jeera.

As these shifts in crop patterns unfold, the resultant effects on the agricultural economy and rural livelihoods in these states will be closely watched. As India continues grappling with climate change and evolving market dynamics, such changes highlight the need for adaptive agricultural practices and robust policy interventions.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

