Shehnaaz Gill Debuts as Playback Singer in 'Patna Shuklla', Thanks Arbaaz Khan for Opportunity

Shehnaaz Gill has lent her voice for a song in the recently released film, 'Patna Shuklla', marking her debut as a playback singer. With the song titled 'Dil Kya Irada Tera', released on March 29, Gill took to Instagram to share her excitement and gratitude towards Arbaaz Khan for the opportunity. The song, composed by Samuel and Akanksha and penned by Manoj Kumar Nath, is part of a film that has already started creating a buzz for its compelling storyline and notable cast.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground

Shehnaaz Gill, previously known for her dynamic presence on television and social media, steps into a new role with 'Patna Shuklla'. Highlighting her versatility, Gill's venture into playback singing has been met with enthusiasm by fans and industry insiders alike. Her Instagram post not only served as an announcement but also as a heartfelt thank you to Arbaaz Khan, acknowledging his role in her Bollywood journey. This song adds a significant milestone to Gill's career, showcasing her talents beyond acting.

The Creative Team and Film Plot

Advertisment

'Dil Kya Irada Tera', with its melodious tune and evocative lyrics, is the outcome of a collaboration between composers Samuel and Akanksha and lyricist Manoj Kumar Nath. The film 'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role, focusing on a narrative that promises to engage and move the audience. Set against a backdrop that blends emotion with intrigue, the film and its music are poised to capture hearts. The anticipation for the film's release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29 speaks volumes about the expected impact of this project.

Shehnaaz Gill's Ascending Career Trajectory

From her initial foray into the entertainment industry to her latest achievement, Shehnaaz Gill's journey has been marked by continuous growth and exploration. Her debut as a playback singer in a film of such scale and with a team of talented artists underlines her evolving artistry. Previously seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Gill's transition into Bollywood has been smooth, with her charm and talent winning over a larger audience. This new role as a singer further cements her place in the industry as a multifaceted artist.

As 'Patna Shuklla' makes its way to viewers, the excitement surrounding Shehnaaz Gill's debut song is not just about the music but also about what this means for her career. It is a testament to her hard work, versatility, and the potential for even greater achievements in the future. With this significant step, Gill is not just expanding her repertoire but also setting the stage for more diverse roles and collaborations. Audiences and fans alike await with bated breath to see what she brings to the screen and the stereo next.