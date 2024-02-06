Shatrughan Sinha Recalls Political Rivalry and Lost Friendship with Rajesh Khanna

In an intimate retelling of a fractured friendship, Indian actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, shared the story of his rivalry with fellow actor Rajesh Khanna that turned their camaraderie into a political battleground. The actors, who were once close friends, found their relationship strained to breaking point when Sinha was fielded against Khanna in a Delhi by-election. Sinha's move, though a decision made in line with his party's directive, was perceived by Khanna as a personal betrayal, leading to an extended period of estrangement.

Political Rivalry Takes a Personal Turn

Despite Sinha's attempts to explain that his candidature was merely a party decision, Khanna took the move personally, leading to a bitter falling out. For a significant period, the two actors-turned-politicians, who had once shared screen space in several films, did not engage in any communication. Sinha voiced his regret over this estrangement and his failed attempts at reconciliation, particularly during Khanna's hospitalization.

A Friendship Lost to Politics

Sinha, who eventually had a successful political career and switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Congress in 2019, reflected on the personal cost of the election. Acknowledging the full impact of the political rivalry, Sinha confessed that he not only lost an election but a friend as well.

Regret and Lessons Learned

One of the most poignant elements of Sinha's recounting is his lament over not being able to apologize to Khanna before his death in 2012 due to a liver ailment. The political rivalry had come at a high personal cost, and Sinha expressed regret over not being able to mend bridges before it was too late. The experience, Sinha shared, had taught him a valuable lesson – to never contest against friends, a decision he has adhered to since.