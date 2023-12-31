Shanmuga Pandian’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth

Shanmuga Pandian, the younger son of the late illustrious Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth, took to social media to express his profound gratitude towards the fans and followers of his father for their overwhelming presence and tributes. Vijayakanth, who was also the chief of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party, passed away at the age of 71. He was admitted to the hospital on December 26 due to pneumonia and was on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his illness on the morning of December 28, 2023.

Shanmuga Pandian’s Tribute to His Father

In his heartfelt message, Shanmuga Pandian thanked the masses for their unwavering support and acknowledged the towering legacy left by Vijayakanth. He expressed his gratitude to the thousands and lakhs of people who came forward to pay their respects, demonstrating the profound impact his father had on their lives. His message also reflected on the abiding love and respect his father had earned throughout his life.

Vijayakanth: A Multifaceted Personality

In addition to his significant political career, Vijayakanth was an actor par excellence. He left an indelible mark in the film industry, not just as an actor but also as a mentor. He even played a cameo in his son’s debut film ‘Sagaptham’, a testament to his dedication and passion for the craft. Vijayakanth’s work in the film and political arenas added multiple dimensions to his persona, making him a revered figure among many.

Outpouring of Condolences

The news of Vijayakanth’s demise led to a flood of condolences, including from prominent figures in the film and political circles. Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who considered Vijayakanth her first Tamil hero, paid her last respects to the actor. Numerous others, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, paid tribute to the late actor and politician. The outpouring of condolences and tributes exemplified the deep reverence and love people had for Vijayakanth.