Shankaracharyas Decline Participation in Ram Temple Consecration Citing Incomplete Construction

Four principal Shankaracharyas of Hindu monasteries have unanimously chosen to not partake in the pran pratistha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple, currently under construction in Ayodhya. Their abstention is rooted in the belief that the temple’s construction is yet to be completed and that conducting the pran pratistha now would contradict the shastras (scriptures).

Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt Speaks out

The Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt has been especially vocal about this issue. His abstention, along with the other Shankaracharyas, throws into sharp relief the differing views within the faith’s leadership regarding the temple’s ceremonial timeline.

Context of the Ram Temple

The Ram Temple has been a nexus of national interest and Hindu faith in India, with the landmark structure nestled at the heart of a lengthy debate and legal battle. The country’s Supreme Court, in 2019, ruled in favor of constructing the temple on the disputed land, a decision that has been transformative for India’s cultural and religious landscape.

Impact of the Shankaracharyas’ Decision

The decision of the Shankaracharyas to not participate in the ceremony may have a ripple effect on the attitudes of other religious leaders and followers concerning the temple’s consecration timeline and procedures. As the construction and preparations for this symbol of faith continue, the nation watches with bated breath.