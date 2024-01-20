Shalteng Tehsil's Grievance Redressal Camp: A Beacon of Hope for Public Service Improvements

On a recent day in Shalteng Tehsil, Srinagar District, public delegations and individuals gathered at the SDM/Tehsil Office for a Grievance Redressal Camp. The event, led by Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, drew a large turnout from surrounding areas such as Bemina, Panzinara, Rambirgarh, Parimpora, Barthana, Khushi Pora, Zainakote, HMT, Maloora, Mujgund, Lawaypora, and Batamaloo.

A Platform to Voice Concerns

During the camp, locals presented a range of issues and requests to the District Commissioner (DC). The concerns raised echoed the collective need for infrastructural development and public service improvements. From the replacement of outdated electric poles and wires to the macadamization of inner roads, the need for better drainage systems, and improvements in local health and educational facilities, the requests were diverse and representative of the region's current state.

Immediate Response and Assurance

Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, in response to the grievances, assured that all valid concerns and issues would be addressed promptly. The DC pledged to take up the matters with the respective authorities, underlining the importance of quick and efficient problem-solving to meet the public's needs.

On-the-Spot Directions to Officers

In a move demonstrating his commitment to immediate action, Dr. Bhat gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers. He instructed them to conduct field visits and ensure time-bound redressal of public issues, signaling a proactive approach to governance and public service.

As the event concluded, the people of Shalteng Tehsil left with the hope of seeing tangible improvements in their living conditions and public services following the camp. The Grievance Redressal Camp served as a testament to the power of dialogue and the importance of authorities being accessible and responsive to their constituents.