Shakti Pumps Soars with Fourfold Increase in Q4 Net Profit

In a remarkable display of robust growth, Shakti Pumps, a leading Indian water pump manufacturer, has reported a fourfold surge in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of 2023. Posting a net profit of Rs 45.20 crore, the company surpassed the Rs 11.20 crore net profit recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Revenue Soars Amidst Increased Demand

Underpinning this significant financial success is a substantial 57.7% increase in revenue. The company's revenue rose to Rs 495.6 crore from Rs 314.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Despite a slight dip in revenues for the nine-month period ending December 2023, Shakti Pumps' net profit more than doubled to Rs 52.1 crore, up from Rs 21.9 crores in the April-December 2022 timeframe.

Patents and Order Book Bolster Growth Prospects

Adding to its success, Shakti Pumps has been awarded four new patents from the Government of India, bringing its total patents to 11. This innovation aligns with the company's commitment to manufacturing solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, and pump motors. With a production capacity of 500,000 pumps annually across two facilities in India, Shakti Pumps is well-positioned to meet increasing demand.

Dinesh Patidar, Chairman of Shakti Pumps, underscored the record-high revenue for the quarter, bolstered by a strong order book. A notable new order includes 6,408 Off-Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems worth Rs 258.0 Crores from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department.

A Promising Outlook

Shakti Pumps' order backlog stands at Rs 2,250 crore, set to be executed over the next 21 months. This indicates a robust growth outlook for the company. Moreover, the company's stock saw a 20% increase, hitting a record high to 1,271 rupees, and is on track for a second consecutive month of gains, up 24.2% for the month so far. The stock was also up 150.6% in 2023, making it a promising prospect for investors.