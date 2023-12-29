en English
Business

Shakti Pumps Soar, Innova Captab Debuts, Tata Entities Rise: Indian Equity Market Highlights

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:10 am EST
On a day when the Indian rupee remained steady against the U.S. dollar, the equity market buzzed with activity. Notably, Shakti Pumps India Ltd. and Innova Captab Ltd. emerged as the newsmakers of the trading session, while Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Tata Coffee Ltd. caught attention with their upcoming strategic move.

Shakti Pumps Hits a One-Month High

Shakti Pumps India Ltd. experienced a significant surge in its share prices, hitting a one-month high following the announcement of a substantial work order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department. The order, valued at Rs 258 crore, is for the supply of 6,408 solar water pumping systems. Following the news, the company’s shares rose as much as 9.08% to Rs 1093.95 each, marking the highest level since November 15, before paring gains to trade 3.70% higher at Rs 1040 apiece. The stock has seen a remarkable year-to-date increase of over 154.59%, with trading volume reaching 28 times its 30-day average and a relative strength index at 59.

(Read Also: Shakti Pumps Lands Lucrative Solar Project: A Leap Toward Sustainable Agriculture)

Innova Captab Debuts in BSE and NSE

In another development, Innova Captab Ltd. made its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a 1.81% premium over its IPO price. Its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also reflected a 0.92% premium, indicating a positive market response to the company’s entry into the trading arena.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Markets: Mixed Opening with Significant Movements in Shakti Pumps and Tata Group Stocks)

Positive Movement for Tata Entities

In related news, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Tata Coffee Ltd. experienced an upward movement in share prices. The rise followed the announcement of a scheme of arrangement involving the demerger of Tata Coffee’s plantation business and the merger of the remaining business with Tata Consumer Products. The strategic move is set to be effective from January 1, potentially heralding a new phase of growth for both entities.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

