Business

Shakti Pumps Lands Lucrative Solar Project: A Leap Toward Sustainable Agriculture

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:17 am EST
Shakti Pumps Lands Lucrative Solar Project: A Leap Toward Sustainable Agriculture

Shakti Pumps, a vanguard in the realm of energy-efficient pumps and motors, has landed a hefty work order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department. The order, valued at an impressive INR 258 crore, forms a pivotal part of a broader renewable energy initiative. The initiative’s core aim is to foster sustainable agricultural practices via the harnessing of solar energy.

Solar-Powered Solution

Under this grand vision, Shakti Pumps is tasked with the provision of solar-powered pump sets to the farmers. This pivotal move is designed to enable efficient irrigation and curtail reliance on traditional, non-renewable energy sources. The deployment of these solar pumps is predicted to bolster energy efficiency within the agricultural sector, a sector often criticized for its excessive energy consumption.

(Read Also: Shakti Pumps Soar, Innova Captab Debuts, Tata Entities Rise: Indian Equity Market Highlights)

Reducing Carbon Footprint

The strategic move is not just about energy efficiency. It also carries significant environmental implications. The initiative is expected to contribute substantially to the reduction of carbon emissions. This aligns neatly with India’s earnest commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development. The order, thus, symbolizes a meaningful stride in the direction of eco-conscious growth.

(Read Also: Eventful Day in Indian Stock Market: Fluctuations, IPOs, and Investments)

A Milestone for Shakti Pumps

This lucrative order marks a significant milestone for Shakti Pumps, reflecting a burgeoning demand for renewable energy solutions within the agricultural industry. It also underscores the company’s growth trajectory, with its shares jumping 3.35% to trade at INR 1,038.50 on the National Stock Exchange. The company’s successful bid for the solar project in Haryana demonstrates its strong foothold in India’s renewable energy sector.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

