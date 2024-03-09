Shaitaan's Stellar Opening: Ajay Devgn's Film Grosses Rs 14.2 Crore on Day 1

'Shaitaan', featuring the dynamic trio of Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, made a remarkable entry into the box office, amassing a substantial Rs 14.2 crore nett in India on its debut day. With an impressive 25.7% occupancy rate across Hindi-speaking regions, the film has garnered positive feedback for its riveting narrative and exceptional performances.

Box Office Breakdown

The film's journey to the screens was not without its hurdles, including modifications suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) focusing on disclaimers about black magic and adjustments in graphic content. Despite these challenges, 'Shaitaan' managed a gross collection of Rs 16.90 crore, benefiting from the holiday of Mahashivratri, which played a crucial role in its opening success.

Audience and Critical Acclaim

The collaboration between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, along with Jyothika's compelling performance, has set the stage for what could be a memorable venture in Indian cinema. The film's ability to exceed initial estimates and secure a strong foothold at the box office speaks volumes about its appeal to a wide audience base, further buoyed by the strategic release timing.

Looking Ahead

With its initial success, 'Shaitaan' is poised for a promising run, potentially benefiting from word-of-mouth promotion and continued interest over the coming weeks. Its performance during the first weekend will be crucial in determining its long-term success and standing in the competitive landscape of Indian cinema.