Shaitaan's Box Office Triumph: Ajay Devgn's Film Hits ₹150 Cr, Outshines Rivals

Shaitaan, the latest home invasion drama directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, has surpassed expectations at the box office, crossing the ₹150 crore mark in India despite stiff competition from other blockbuster releases. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the film's growing popularity among audiences but also signifies a significant milestone for the cast and crew involved.

Impressive Box Office Journey

Entering its third week, Shaitaan has maintained a robust presence at the box office, gradually inching closer to the ₹150 crore mark, a feat commendably achieved amidst the release of high-budget films like Crew and Godzilla X Kong. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's recent update underscores the film's consistent performance, with a weekend collection in its fourth week amounting to ₹4.34 crore, bringing its total to ₹142.06 crore domestically. The global box office figures are even more impressive, with R Madhavan announcing a whopping ₹201.73 crore worldwide, a testament to the film's international appeal.

Behind The Scenes: The Making of Shaitaan

Shaitaan, presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Produced by a team including Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak