Shaitaan Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in Just 10 Days

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan has become a sensation at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in India within ten days of its release. Featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, the psychological horror thriller has captivated audiences, standing strong against major releases like Yodha.

Steady Climb to the Top

The film's journey to the ₹100 crore club has been marked by consistent audience interest and strong word-of-mouth. Opening with a robust ₹15.21 crore, Shaitaan's performance only intensified, culminating in a second Sunday collection of approximately ₹9.11 crore. This brought its total to an impressive ₹102.41 crore, according to reports. Despite new competition, the film's intriguing plot and compelling performances have ensured its dominance at the box office.

The Powerhouse Performances

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's portrayals have been pivotal to the film's success. Set against a backdrop of supernatural horror, the story revolves around a family held hostage by a man with mystical powers, with Devgn and Jyothika playing the besieged couple, and Madhavan the menacing antagonist. The film's success is not just a testament to its engaging narrative but also to the powerful performances that bring the chilling tale to life.

Global Recognition and Future Prospects

With a worldwide collection crossing ₹133 crore, Shaitaan has garnered international acclaim, marking a significant milestone in the careers of everyone involved. This achievement places the film among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2024, a testament to its universal appeal and the global appetite for well-crafted Indian cinema. As Shaitaan continues its theatrical run, it sets the stage for future projects that dare to blend genres and push the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

As Shaitaan crosses this box office milestone, it not only celebrates the triumph of its creators and cast but also signals a promising trend for Indian cinema. Films that offer a unique blend of storytelling, performance, and cinematic experience continue to resonate with audiences globally, carving a path for innovative and engaging narratives in the industry.