Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan’s Royal Family

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan’s Royal Family

As the clock struck twelve and the world ushered in a new year, Bollywood’s Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed 2024 in the serene environs of Bhutan. Their choice of New Year’s retreat was not just an escape into the cradle of Himalayan tranquility but also an opportunity to rub shoulders with Bhutan’s royal family, King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema. Mira Rajput, in her Instagram posts, offered glimpses of their tranquil sojourn, painting a vivid picture of the country’s natural allure, rich cultural heritage, and the royal family’s gracious hospitality.

Exploring Bhutan’s Natural and Cultural Tapestry

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the family entourage included Shahid’s siblings Ishaan Khatter, mother Neliima Azeem, and other close relatives. The Instagram posts showcased the family immersing themselves in Bhutan’s captivating landscapes, from riverbeds to sun-dappled forests. But it was the simplicity and warmth of Bhutan’s local way of life that seemed to have made a lasting impression on them.

A Brush with Bhutanese Royalty

One of the highlights of their trip was their interaction with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema, captured in a photograph shared by Mira. The royal encounter, one can infer, was not just a meeting of high-profile individuals but an exchange of cultural values and familial warmth. Mira’s gratitude for the royal family’s hospitality and the enriching experience in Bhutan was palpable in her posts.

Bollywood Work Commitments and Luxury Purchases

Back home, Shahid Kapoor has his plate full with upcoming projects, including a sci-fi rom-com with Kriti Sanon and a thriller with Pooja Hegde. Moreover, Shahid and Mira’s recent acquisition, a luxurious Mercedes Maybach worth Rs. 3.5 crores, made headlines, adding another feather to the couple’s cap of high-end indulgences. As the family basks in the glow of their Bhutan experience and gears up for the year ahead, fans and followers are eager to see what 2024 has in store for them.

Bollywood India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

