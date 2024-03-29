Shah Rukh Khan Voices 'The Forgotten Army' for Free, Honoring Historical Legacy

In a generous gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the web series 'The Forgotten Army' without accepting any payment, as revealed by filmmaker Kabir Khan during an interview with Mashable India. This act not only highlights Khan's graciousness but also his personal connection to the series' subject matter, the Indian National Army, through his father's association with a key figure in the historical group.

Generosity Meets Legacy

Director Kabir Khan decided to approach Shah Rukh Khan for the voiceover of his web series, aiming to enrich the series with a voice that carries weight and respect in the Indian film industry. Kabir recalls the ease with which Shah Rukh agreed to contribute, emphasizing the actor's immediate and unconditional support for the project. This collaboration marked a special union of professional camaraderie and personal friendship, with Kabir sharing anecdotes from their longstanding relationship.

The Personal Connection

The web series, which delves into the exploits and sacrifices of the Indian National Army (INA), also known as Azad Hind Fauj, found a deeper resonance with Shah Rukh Khan. Kabir Khan shed light on an intriguing piece of history involving Shah Rukh's father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, and his close ties with General Shah Nawaz Khan of the INA. This connection imbued the actor's participation with a sense of personal homage to his father's legacy and the broader history of India's struggle for independence.

A Tribute to History

'The Forgotten Army' serves as a visual documentation of the INA's efforts to secure India's independence from British rule, with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover adding a layer of gravitas to the historical context provided in each episode. The series, featuring actors Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra, and more, has been lauded for its meticulous attention to detail and storytelling, with Shah Rukh Khan's contribution elevating its significance.

Shah Rukh Khan's decision to lend his voice to 'The Forgotten Army' without a fee is a testament to his character and respect for India's historical narratives. It underscores the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by the INA, connecting past struggles with present-day appreciations of freedom and sovereignty. As audiences engage with the series, they are reminded of the power of storytelling in preserving and honoring our collective histories.