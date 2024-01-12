en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Shah Rukh Khan Proclaims Himself ‘Indian for All Ages’ at CNN-News18’s Event

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Shah Rukh Khan Proclaims Himself ‘Indian for All Ages’ at CNN-News18’s Event

Shah Rukh Khan, the star who has been the face of Bollywood for decades, was recently honored with the prestigious CNN-News18’s ‘Indian Of The Year’ award. This recognition is a testament to his significant contributions to the Indian entertainment industry and his enduring persona that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. During his acceptance speech, he delivered an eloquent and memorable statement, asserting, “I don’t just feel like Indian Of The Year. I’ve been the Indian of all the years gone by. And, I’ll be the Indian for all the years to come. I’m actually, ladies & gentlemen, the Indian for all ages.”

SRK: A Perennial Symbol of Indian Excellence

Shah Rukh Khan’s assertion highlights his profound impact on Indian culture and the entertainment industry. His statement resonated deeply with the audience and his legions of fans, reflecting a sense of pride and ownership over his accomplishments and contributions to India. He expressed his intention to keep the award for himself, signifying his unique and personal connection to the recognition he received.

CNN-News18’s Indian Of The Year 2023

The event was covered extensively by news outlets and was marked by Shah Rukh Khan’s characteristic charm and wit. He thanked his fans for their unwavering support during challenging times, acknowledged his family’s role in his success, and humorously highlighted his triumphant return to the film industry. He shared his gratitude with the audience and discussed his successful films in 2023, hinting at exciting upcoming projects.

A Hopeful, Happy, Honest Storyteller

Shah Rukh Khan’s acceptance speech at the CNN News18’s Indian of the Year event was not just about expressing gratitude for the award. It was about acknowledging his phenomenal comeback and reviving Bollywood with three back-to-back mega blockbusters. He recognized the unprecedented success of his films and expressed gratitude to those who stood by him. Importantly, Khan shared personal lessons learned during tumultuous times, emphasizing the importance of hope, hard work, and being a hopeful, happy, honest storyteller.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
At the recently concluded Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the semiconductor sector was a central focus. Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, extended an invitation to global semiconductor players to invest in Gujarat and India. He anchored this invitation by urging IIT Gandhinagar to establish a center of excellence for
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
4 mins ago
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
6 mins ago
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
2 mins ago
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
3 mins ago
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
4 mins ago
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
2 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
2 mins
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
2 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
3 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
4 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
4 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
5 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
5 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
6 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app