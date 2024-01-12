Shah Rukh Khan Proclaims Himself ‘Indian for All Ages’ at CNN-News18’s Event

Shah Rukh Khan, the star who has been the face of Bollywood for decades, was recently honored with the prestigious CNN-News18’s ‘Indian Of The Year’ award. This recognition is a testament to his significant contributions to the Indian entertainment industry and his enduring persona that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. During his acceptance speech, he delivered an eloquent and memorable statement, asserting, “I don’t just feel like Indian Of The Year. I’ve been the Indian of all the years gone by. And, I’ll be the Indian for all the years to come. I’m actually, ladies & gentlemen, the Indian for all ages.”

SRK: A Perennial Symbol of Indian Excellence

Shah Rukh Khan’s assertion highlights his profound impact on Indian culture and the entertainment industry. His statement resonated deeply with the audience and his legions of fans, reflecting a sense of pride and ownership over his accomplishments and contributions to India. He expressed his intention to keep the award for himself, signifying his unique and personal connection to the recognition he received.

CNN-News18’s Indian Of The Year 2023

The event was covered extensively by news outlets and was marked by Shah Rukh Khan’s characteristic charm and wit. He thanked his fans for their unwavering support during challenging times, acknowledged his family’s role in his success, and humorously highlighted his triumphant return to the film industry. He shared his gratitude with the audience and discussed his successful films in 2023, hinting at exciting upcoming projects.

A Hopeful, Happy, Honest Storyteller

Shah Rukh Khan’s acceptance speech at the CNN News18’s Indian of the Year event was not just about expressing gratitude for the award. It was about acknowledging his phenomenal comeback and reviving Bollywood with three back-to-back mega blockbusters. He recognized the unprecedented success of his films and expressed gratitude to those who stood by him. Importantly, Khan shared personal lessons learned during tumultuous times, emphasizing the importance of hope, hard work, and being a hopeful, happy, honest storyteller.