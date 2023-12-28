en English
India

Shabnam’s Interfaith Pilgrimage: A Journey Beyond Religious Boundaries

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
Shabnam’s Interfaith Pilgrimage: A Journey Beyond Religious Boundaries

In an extraordinary display of interfaith harmony, Shabnam, a young Muslim woman from Mumbai, has embarked on a significant journey to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Defying religious stereotypes, she has chosen to walk an awe-inspiring 1,425 kilometers to the temple, expressing her devotion to Lord Ram, a deity predominantly worshipped in Hinduism.

Walking the Path of Devotion

Together with her companions, Raman Raj Sharma and Vineet Pandey, Shabnam has been covering an impressive distance of 25-30 kilometers daily. Her pilgrimage is not merely a physical journey but an assertion against the notion that only Hindus can worship Lord Ram. Shabnam’s faith underlines the universal nature of devotion, that it is not confined to a particular religion but is a matter of personal belief and commitment.

Social Media Attention and Challenges

As Shabnam treads on her spiritual journey, her story has caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing her photos and recounting her tale. However, this attention hasn’t come without challenges. She has faced negative comments, showcasing the resistance to her interfaith pilgrimage. But undeterred, Shabnam continues to stride forward, with the police ensuring their safety and providing them with meals and accommodations.

Solidarity and Spiritual Quest

Shabnam’s journey, marked by her holding a saffron flag, has witnessed moments of solidarity from people of various religious backgrounds, including Muslims, echoing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in greeting. She clarifies that her journey to Ayodhya has no fixed arrival date, emphasizing that it is a personal spiritual quest. Shabnam’s pilgrimage is a testament to unity, love, and the boundless nature of devotion that transcends religious boundaries, reminding us all that the essence of faith is in being a good human being.

India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

