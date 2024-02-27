Shabnam Kamili Leads Public Darbar in Panchayat Dori, Focuses on Infrastructure and Healthcare

Secretary ARI & Trainings, Shabnam Kamili, recently took the helm at a Public Darbar in Panchayat Dori, Block Kharah Balli, to directly engage with local citizens and address their concerns. The meeting, which witnessed participation from the DDC Member, public representatives, and residents, became a platform to voice critical issues facing the community, including the need for improved educational facilities, better healthcare services, and a reliable drinking water supply.

Community Voices Heard

During the Public Darbar, attendees did not hold back as they laid bare the challenges impeding the development of their community. Key among these was the state of educational infrastructure and the dire need for additional staffing and amenities at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC). Moreover, the lack of a consistent and clean drinking water supply was underscored as a pressing issue that needed immediate attention.

Ongoing Efforts and Assurances

Kamili addressed the community's concerns by shedding light on ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at bolstering the water supply network within the area. She acknowledged the critical need for better medical facilities at the PHC and assured the public that measures were already in motion to bridge these gaps. The Secretary's engagement signified a step towards transparent governance, directly interacting with the constituents to understand and act upon their needs.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The Public Darbar in Panchayat Dori represents a beacon of hope for the local community, illustrating a governmental willingness to listen and respond to the grassroots level. As projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission progress and healthcare facilities improve, the residents of Block Kharah Balli look forward to a future where their basic needs are not just met but exceeded, thanks to the concerted efforts of their public officials.

