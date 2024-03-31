Shaan Spotlights Shift in Indian Music: Independence from Film to Forge Stardom

The Indian music landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift, with renowned singer Shaan voicing observations on the evolving nature of stardom within the industry. Unlike past decades where film music was the primary launchpad for singers, the current scene is diversifying, allowing artists to gain fame through independent tracks and social media, a trend underscored by the success of rappers and musicians like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Badshah. Shaan, known for his melodious voice in Bollywood, reflects on his own journey and the broader implications of this shift for the music industry.

Advertisment

From Bollywood to Independence: A New Era for Artists

Shaan's commentary on the Indian music scene reveals a significant transition from the traditional film-centric approach to a more liberated musical landscape. He acknowledges the difficulty established singers face when attempting to break away from their Bollywood branding to venture into independent music. However, he also highlights the opportunities this new era presents, citing examples of artists who have successfully made the leap from social media sensations to mainstream success without the backing of film soundtracks. This shift indicates a broader acceptance and desire for diverse musical expressions beyond cinematic confines.

Challenges and Opportunities Beyond Film

Advertisment

Despite feeling 'underutilised' in recent Bollywood projects, Shaan sees the silver lining, using the time away from the limelight to hone his craft and explore musical collaborations outside the film industry. His recent partnership with percussionist Bickram Ghosh on the single 'Tanhaiyyan' exemplifies the kind of timeless music he aspires to create. Such collaborations signify a growing trend among artists seeking to establish a legacy beyond the ephemeral nature of film songs. Ghosh's perspective reinforces this sentiment, advocating for music's autonomy and the flourishing indie music scene as evidence of this burgeoning independence.

Music's Universal Joy Unbound by Medium

At his core, Shaan remains passionate about the art of music-making, irrespective of the platform. His enthusiasm for singing and creating music is undiminished, buoyed by the freedom to explore various avenues of musical expression. This sentiment is emblematic of the broader shift in the Indian music industry, where artists are finding joy and fulfillment in the creative process itself, unshackled from the erstwhile dependency on film music for recognition and success. It heralds a promising future for music where the quality of one's work and the ability to connect with audiences trump traditional pathways to stardom.

In reflecting on the changing dynamics of the Indian music scene, Shaan's insights offer a window into the challenges and opportunities facing today's artists. As the industry continues to evolve, the emergence of new platforms and the increasing valorization of independent music suggest a vibrant and diverse future for Indian music, where talent and creativity find expression in myriad forms, unfettered by the constraints of cinema.