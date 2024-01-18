en English
Education

SGT University to Host International Conference on Career Coaching and Life Development

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
SGT University to Host International Conference on Career Coaching and Life Development

In a significant development in the field of psychology and personal development, SGT University, Gurugram, is gearing up to host an international conference on “Career Coaching and Life Development: A Paradigm Shift” on January 18th and 19th, 2024. Organised by the esteemed Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences, the conference delves into the intricate relationship between career satisfaction and individual growth.

Exploring Career Fulfillment and Personal Development

With an eclectic mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, coaching demonstrations, life design sessions, and a dedicated boot camp, the conference aspires to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals to make conscious career decisions and attain personal development. In the words of Dr. Waheeda Khan, Professor & Advisor at FSB, career coaching transcends securing a job—it’s about discovering one’s true purpose, given how significantly careers shape our lives.

Participation and Publication Opportunities

Participants are invited to enrich the conference by submitting abstracts. Following a rigorous review by the scientific committee, accepted papers will receive the privilege of being published as international conference proceedings. This is a golden opportunity for budding researchers and professionals in the field to gain visibility and contribute to the global discourse on career coaching and life development.

About SGT University

As an educational institution par excellence, SGT University offers an array of courses across eighteen faculties, delivering quality higher education and effectively bridging the skill gap. The university is renowned for its research and innovation, especially in environmental science, engineering, data science, medicine, and dentistry. It boasts of the National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, in collaboration with Jhpiego and Laerdal Medical India, and a multispecialty SGT Hospital with NABH and NABL accreditation. Endowed with several accolades for its superior higher education services, SGT University fosters robust industry partnerships to establish state-of-the-art labs.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

