SGPC Institutes Dress Code for ‘Granthis’ and ‘Raagis’ to Uphold Sikh Traditions

In a move to preserve cultural heritage and religious decorum, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has instituted a dress code for ‘granthis’ (ceremonial readers of the Guru Granth Sahib) and ‘raagis’ (hymn performers in various ragas) within the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras. This decision, led by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, applies to 80 gurdwaras and aims to ensure adherence to the simplicity guidelines as per the Sikh rehat maryada, established by the Gurus.

Preserving Tradition in the Face of Change

The implementation of this dress code comes as a response to complaints about some ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ adopting Western-style clothing, a diversion from the traditional ‘churidaar kurta and pyjama’. The move serves as a reminder of the rooted traditions of Sikhism and the importance of maintaining a respect for these customs within sacred spaces. It’s a call back to the origins, a step towards preserving the identity and the sanctity associated with the Sikh community.

Strict Compliance Mandated

The dress code mandates strict compliance, especially during the performance of kirtan or other rituals in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture and eternal Guru in Sikhism. It’s not just about the attire, but the reverence and the respect that it symbolizes in the presence of the divine. It’s about holding onto the threads of culture and spirituality that have been woven into the tapestry of Sikh history and tradition.

The Exemptions and the Uniformity

While the sewadars of the ‘sewa dal’ in the Golden Temple have been wearing traditional long blue ‘cholas’ and yellow turbans, office employees are exempt from this dress code. However, they must adhere to turban color restrictions, which must be navy blue, yellow, or black. The uniformity in appearances is a reflection of the unity in faith, the shared reverence, and the collective identity of the Sikh community.

This decision by the SGPC is a nod towards the power of tradition and the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage. It resonates with the belief in the preservation of religious and cultural identities in an increasingly globalized and homogenized world. The move is not just about a dress code, but a reaffirmation of faith, a reiteration of identity, and a reclamation of tradition.