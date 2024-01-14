Sexual Harassment Cases Surge in IT and Banking Sectors: A Deeper Look into the Sensex Companies

In the fiscal year 2022-23, a significant 83% of all sexual harassment cases reported among firms on the 30-share index were at 11 Sensex-listed companies in the information technology (IT) and banking sectors. This is according to data from The Indian Express. The total number of cases reported across Sensex companies rose from 627 in FY20 to 711 in FY23, marking a 13% increase. Interestingly, the pandemic years FY21 and FY22 saw a marked decrease in reported cases, with 398 and 476 cases respectively. Experts attribute this to a lack of awareness and insufficient policies addressing online harassment.

Outliers and Exceptions

Telecom major Bharti Airtel stood out as it disclosed not only the number of cases received and resolved but also the actions taken against the accused. This included firing in at least 27 of 69 cases over the last five years. In contrast, most companies in the Sensex do not disclose investigation outcomes in their annual reports. As remote work becomes the norm, companies like Tata Steel updated their sexual harassment policies to include online settings.

Regulation and Accountability

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at each company, as mandated by law, investigates reported cases and must disclose certain information in an annual report to a designated district officer. Advocates for increased transparency argue that annual reports should include more detailed information for accountability. However, a generational awareness difference is apparent, with the younger generation being more aware of their rights and more vocal. This results in higher reporting rates in sectors with younger workforces.

Varied Reporting Rates

Some companies reported increases in cases over the last five years, while others, like Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv, reported none. This discrepancy may reflect underreporting due to discomfort with disclosure. In the past five financial years, as many as 2,874 cases of sexual harassment were reported at Sensex companies. The IT and banking sectors, represented by 11 companies, accounted for a staggering 83% of these cases. The younger generation’s heightened awareness of their rights has undoubtedly led to higher reporting numbers, especially in IT companies, which have seen fluctuations in reported cases over the years.