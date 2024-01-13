Severe Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India, Disrupting Transport and Dropping Temperatures

An icy grip has seized North India as a severe cold wave blankets the region, creating thick fog and considerably diminishing visibility. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh cold wave for Delhi on January 13, and a milder one on January 14. An orange alert, signifying potential disruption due to extreme weather conditions, has been issued for the weekend in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

Impact on Transportation

Visibility hurdles due to the fog have resulted in flight and train delays, causing a ripple effect on transportation services. Delhi, the heart of the nation, recorded a chilling 10C on the morning of January 13, with the maximum temperature only expected to climb to 19C and dip to a minimum of 5C.

Weather Warnings Across India

Further weather warnings have been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh, with rain or snow forecasted for January 13 and 14. Uttarakhand is also on alert for possible precipitation on January 16 and 17. Meanwhile, Central and East India are feeling the chill with a moderate drop in temperatures, with isolated cold day conditions prevalent in Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan.

Regional Weather Patterns

A Western Disturbance is set to impact Madhya Pradesh’s weather, ushering in prolonged cold days devoid of rain or hailstorms. In contrast, West India is experiencing gentler weather, with no severe cold wave conditions reported, save for an anticipated cold wave in Rajasthan. South India is drawing near to the end of the Northeast Monsoon, with expected rains ceasing around January 15, 2024, in several southern regions. In particular, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep may experience heavy rainfall in the coming days.