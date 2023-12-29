Severe Cold Wave Shuts Down Schools in Noida and Greater Noida

In response to extreme weather conditions, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been mandated to close for two days, December 29 and 30. The directive, issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar under the supervision of District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma of Gautam Buddh Nagar, affects students across all educational levels, from nursery to class 12. Despite the closure for students, teachers, and other school staff are required to maintain operational continuity by reporting for duty.

Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Normalcy

The decision comes amidst a severe cold wave gripping the northern part of India, including Delhi NCR, causing widespread disruption. Dense fog and plummeting temperatures have led to the delay of numerous flights and trains in the national capital of Delhi. The harsh weather conditions have been particularly impactful on children and the elderly, leading to an uptick in colds and coughs among the young.

Extended Holiday for Students, Work as Usual for Staff

The closure order means an extended holiday for the students, as the weekend immediately follows the closure days. Despite the student leave, teachers and other staff members are mandated to report for work on both days, ensuring that the educational institutions maintain operational continuity.

Weather Forecast: More Disruptions Expected

The India Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, indicating that the prevailing harsh weather conditions are likely to persist. Already, several accidents in Uttar Pradesh have been attributed to reduced visibility, leading to casualties and injuries. Railway services, too, have been affected, with 22 trains delayed due to reduced visibility. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around seven to eight degrees Celsius for the next five days.