Servotech and Lloyd Institute Pave the Way for EV Advancements in India

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology, heralding a milestone in the advancement of electric vehicle (EV) technology and charging infrastructure. The partnership aims to establish a specific research and development lab and a centre of excellence. It will also serve as a platform to provide internship and employment opportunities to the centre’s trainees. The collaboration further underscores its commitment with the installation of a 14 kW EV charging station at Lloyd’s campus, rendering its services to students, faculty, and the public at large, free of charge.

Building a Collaborative Ecosystem

The facility, designed to accommodate two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, symbolizes a significant stride in the right direction. The R&D centre’s mandate extends beyond fostering innovation in EV technology. It is also dedicated to raising awareness, sensitizing individuals, and upskilling students to meet industry demands. The centre will host training sessions, seminars, and workshops, becoming a beacon for knowledge dissemination in the EV sector.

Industry-Academia Collaboration

Key figures from both parties have expressed their enthusiasm and optimism for the groundbreaking partnership. Arun Handa, CTO of Servotech, emphasized the potential of the R&D centre to catalyze technological advancements in EVs, and to build a collaborative ecosystem for all stakeholders. On the other hand, Manohar Thairani, President of Lloyd Institute, highlighted the importance of this industry-academia collaboration in providing students with hands-on experience and a thorough understanding of the EV sector.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat

This move aligns with India’s ambitious vision of becoming an EV-powered nation, contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat’, or developed India. The partnership not only signifies an advancement in technology but also a paradigm shift in the mindset towards sustainable mobility. It underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in accelerating India’s journey towards a greener future.