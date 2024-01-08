SERB-POWER Schemes: A Step Towards Gender Inclusivity in India’s Scientific Research

The Government of India, through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under the Department of Science & Technology, has launched the SERB-POWER schemes. These initiatives are designed to dismantle the gender divide in scientific research within the nation.

SERB-POWER Fellowship

The SERB-POWER Fellowship component of the schemes is an award that recognizes and supports the efforts of excellent female researchers aged 35-55 who hold a Ph.D. in science and engineering. This fellowship offers a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 in addition to the researcher’s regular income. The fellows also receive a research grant of Rs 10 lakh per annum, and their host institutions receive overheads. All these benefits are available for a non-extendable three-year period. However, this fellowship is exclusive to Indian citizens working in India and candidates cannot hold any other government fellowship concurrently.

SERB-POWER Research Grants

The SERB-POWER Research Grants operate on a competitive funding basis to back emerging and eminent female researchers. These grants are categorized into two levels: Level I for premier institutions, with a funding cap of Rs 60 lakhs, and Level II for other institutions, with a cap of Rs 30 lakhs over three years. The funds can be used for a variety of research-related expenses. Applications for these grants are made online through the SERB-Core Research Grant platform and selections are made based on recommendations from the Program Advisory Committee.

Impact and Future Directions

These initiatives by SERB significantly contribute to gender inclusivity in scientific research within India. They are instrumental in empowering women in science and engineering by addressing the historical underrepresentation of women in these fields and fostering a diverse and inclusive research environment. For a sustained impact, however, a broader strategy encompassing mentorship, institutional changes, and career development is crucial, and it is hoped that these schemes will serve as catalysts for such change.