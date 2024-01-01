Senior IAS Officer S Suresh Kumar Takes Helm as Chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer S Suresh Kumar has taken the helm as Chairman of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The appointment, effective from January 1, 2024, adds a new chapter to his illustrious career in the Indian civil service. A 1988 batch officer of the West Bengal cadre, Kumar’s tenure spans over three decades of dedicated service in both administrative and technical domains.

A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Kumar’s career trajectory is a testament to his versatility and commitment. Prior to his appointment at the DVC, he held the position of Director General at the Netaji Subhash Administrative Training Institute in Kolkata. His role there was pivotal in shaping future administrative officers, imparting them with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve the nation.

Moreover, his stint as the Additional Chief Secretary for the West Bengal government’s Power Department from November 2019 until April 2023 bears testimony to his proficiency in handling high-stake roles. His leadership was instrumental in driving key power initiatives and policy frameworks in the state.

An Education Par Excellence

On the academic front, Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, holding a Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering. The combination of his strong technical background with his administrative acumen has been a significant factor in his successful career.

Assuming Leadership at DVC

With his appointment as the Chairman of the Damodar Valley Corporation, Kumar’s vast experience and leadership skills will surely drive the corporation to new heights. The Damodar Valley Corporation, a multi-purpose river valley project for flood control, irrigation, and electricity generation, will significantly benefit from Kumar’s expertise in the power sector and his administrative insight. His distinguished service in the Indian civil service continues, promising a promising future for the DVC under his stewardship.