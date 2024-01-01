en English
Human Rights

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court’s Verdicts

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court’s Verdicts

Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Colin Gonsalves, has denounced the court’s recent decision on same-sex marriage as the ‘most shameful’ verdict in recent years. This criticism was vocalized during a discussion at the Alternative Law Forum in Bengaluru.

Gonsalves’ Criticism of Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

In October, the Supreme Court declined to legalize same-sex marriage, instead leaving the decision to the Parliament by stating that the right to marry is not fundamental. Responding to this, Gonsalves stressed that the Supreme Court’s role should be to protect the rights of minority groups. He cited instances where apex courts in other nations have ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, suggesting that India should follow this global precedent.

Condemnation of Verdict on Article 370

Besides the same-sex marriage verdict, Gonsalves also criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370. This action effectively removed the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Gonsalves expressed concerns that continued judgments like these might lead to a significant loss of faith in the judiciary.

Handling of State-Sponsored Violence in Manipur

Gonsalves also voiced criticism of the handling of state-sponsored violence in Manipur, specifically stating that the state’s authorities are complicit. He emphasized on the judiciary’s failure to intervene effectively to stop the violence or assist the victims, which includes the death of 175 tribals. Gonsalves stressed on the importance of the judiciary demonstrating courage against the state and central government, raising the question of when the Supreme Court would take decisive action on such matters.

Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

