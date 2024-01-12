en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

At the recently concluded Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the semiconductor sector was a central focus. Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, extended an invitation to global semiconductor players to invest in Gujarat and India. He anchored this invitation by urging IIT Gandhinagar to establish a center of excellence for semiconductor research and development (R&D). He further highlighted that the Tata Group was in the final stages of proposing a semiconductor fabrication facility, expected to dwarf Micron Technology’s plant in Sanand.

Unveiling the Semiconductor Talent Pipeline

Recognizing the need for a surge in talent to meet industry demand over the next decade, Vaishnaw underscored India’s readiness to supply the necessary workforce. To this end, the government has formed partnerships with 104 universities and institutions dedicated to fostering semiconductor talent across various stages of education.

Progressive Steps in Semiconductor Investments

During the summit, Micron Technology’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, reported that the first phase of their Sanand plant is currently under construction. Already, nearly 200 employees have been hired and are undergoing training. The second phase of development is slated to commence later this decade.

Future of Semiconductor Sector in Gujarat

Three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked during the event, setting a precedent for future collaborations. One such MoU involves the Gujarat government and South Korean PCB manufacturer Simmtech, which intends to invest over Rs 1,250 crore and create over 1,000 jobs. Another MoU, between Micron and Namtech—an education initiative—aims to bolster India’s semiconductor talent pipeline. Furthermore, an MoU between CISCO and Namtech will pave the way for academic programs focusing on cybersecurity, networking, and AI learning.

Tata Sons is on the brink of announcing a semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera, with final negotiation stages in progress. Vaishnaw hinted at several semiconductor companies expressing interest in investing in India, inspired by Micron’s successful plant. The minister also underscored the importance of clean energy, speedy decision-making, and stable policy as vital factors for attracting investments in the semiconductor sector.

Another significant MoU was signed between ISRO’s Space Applications Centre and Gujarat Knowledge Society, which will foster collaboration on semiconductor design and development of space and commercial technology in Gujarat.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a prominent state-owned insurance and investment corporation, has reported a hefty income tax demand of ₹3,528.75 crore ($472 million). The orders were issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai and are associated with various assessment years ranging from 2012-13 to 2019-20. Disallowance of Interim Bonuses
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
HelloFresh Hit with £140,000 Fine by ICO for Data Misuse and Spam Campaign
13 mins ago
HelloFresh Hit with £140,000 Fine by ICO for Data Misuse and Spam Campaign
Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo as Deputy CEO: A New Era of Leadership
14 mins ago
Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo as Deputy CEO: A New Era of Leadership
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
5 mins ago
HCL Technologies: A Potential Growth Achiever in the Tech Industry
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Unremitted Pension Contributions
8 mins ago
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Unremitted Pension Contributions
Stake Co-founder Matt Leibowitz Steps Down as CEO, Jon Howie Takes Over
9 mins ago
Stake Co-founder Matt Leibowitz Steps Down as CEO, Jon Howie Takes Over
Latest Headlines
World News
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
2 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
3 mins
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
3 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
3 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
4 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
5 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
5 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
5 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
7 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app