Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

At the recently concluded Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the semiconductor sector was a central focus. Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, extended an invitation to global semiconductor players to invest in Gujarat and India. He anchored this invitation by urging IIT Gandhinagar to establish a center of excellence for semiconductor research and development (R&D). He further highlighted that the Tata Group was in the final stages of proposing a semiconductor fabrication facility, expected to dwarf Micron Technology’s plant in Sanand.

Unveiling the Semiconductor Talent Pipeline

Recognizing the need for a surge in talent to meet industry demand over the next decade, Vaishnaw underscored India’s readiness to supply the necessary workforce. To this end, the government has formed partnerships with 104 universities and institutions dedicated to fostering semiconductor talent across various stages of education.

Progressive Steps in Semiconductor Investments

During the summit, Micron Technology’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, reported that the first phase of their Sanand plant is currently under construction. Already, nearly 200 employees have been hired and are undergoing training. The second phase of development is slated to commence later this decade.

Future of Semiconductor Sector in Gujarat

Three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked during the event, setting a precedent for future collaborations. One such MoU involves the Gujarat government and South Korean PCB manufacturer Simmtech, which intends to invest over Rs 1,250 crore and create over 1,000 jobs. Another MoU, between Micron and Namtech—an education initiative—aims to bolster India’s semiconductor talent pipeline. Furthermore, an MoU between CISCO and Namtech will pave the way for academic programs focusing on cybersecurity, networking, and AI learning.

Tata Sons is on the brink of announcing a semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera, with final negotiation stages in progress. Vaishnaw hinted at several semiconductor companies expressing interest in investing in India, inspired by Micron’s successful plant. The minister also underscored the importance of clean energy, speedy decision-making, and stable policy as vital factors for attracting investments in the semiconductor sector.

Another significant MoU was signed between ISRO’s Space Applications Centre and Gujarat Knowledge Society, which will foster collaboration on semiconductor design and development of space and commercial technology in Gujarat.