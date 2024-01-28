Security Breach at Indira Gandhi International Airport: Alert Pilot Averts Disaster

A security breach at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has sparked serious concern among authorities. The incident occurred on January 27, when an intruder managed to penetrate the airport's defenses and enter the airfield. The breach was detected by an alert Air India pilot who spotted the intruder as the aircraft landed and taxied towards the parking bay.

Alert Pilot Averts Disaster

The pilot immediately alerted air traffic controllers about the security breach. Following the alert, the Airport Operation Control Centre was informed. This quick action led to the swift intervention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which apprehended the intruder.

High Alert After Republic Day

The incident is particularly alarming as it happened a day after Republic Day, a period when the airport was on high alert due to heightened security for Republic Day celebrations and VVIP movement. The breach has raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures at one of India's busiest airports.

Investigation and Penalties

An internal committee is currently investigating the breach. Authorities are treating the incident with grave concern. In a related context, the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently imposed heavy penalties on Mumbai airport and IndiGo for safety violations where passengers were seated and eating in the airport apron area.