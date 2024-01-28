Security Breach at Delhi Airport Amid Republic Day Celebrations

In an alarming incident that has sent ripples through India's aviation circles, a man, under the influence of alcohol, breached the security of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, scaling its perimeter wall and making his way onto the tarmac. This potentially catastrophic event took place during the heightened security period surrounding the Republic Day celebrations, a time of national importance and high alert. The intruder was spotted by an alert Air India pilot, who immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Swift Response by Air India Pilot and ATC

The pilot, who noticed the man on the tarmac just as the plane was preparing for takeoff, acted promptly and applied emergency brakes to halt the aircraft. The ATC, upon receiving the alert, coordinated with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the agency responsible for counter-terrorist security at the airport. The quick action by the pilot and the ATC potentially averted a major accident.

Detention and Inquiry

The CISF personnel swiftly apprehended the intruder and handed him over to the Delhi Police for interrogation. The incident, though contained without any harm, has raised significant concerns about the effectiveness of airport security protocols. The CISF has launched an inquiry into the security lapse, aiming to understand how such a breach could occur, particularly during a period of heightened vigilance due to the Republic Day celebrations.

Increased Security Measures Amid Republic Day Celebrations

The Republic Day events in India, marked by grand parades and cultural performances, are set to conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony on the following Monday. In light of the extreme cold and foggy conditions, additional security measures have been put in place to prevent any form of sabotage. This incident, however, has highlighted the need for a more stringent and foolproof security infrastructure at the country's airports, especially during times of national significance.