Security Beefed Up at Uddhav Thackeray’s Residence Following Threat Call

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Security Beefed Up at Uddhav Thackeray’s Residence Following Threat Call

On Sunday evening, a chilling call to the Maharashtra police control room sent ripples through the state’s security apparatus. The anonymous caller, claiming to have overheard a conversation about sabotage plans near Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, set off a surge in security measures around the Mumbai-based premises. The conversation, allegedly carried out in Urdu, was purportedly overheard on a Mumbai-Gujarat train, indicating a potential threat from outside the city’s boundaries.

Heightened Security in Response to Threat

In response to this unsettling alert, the police have significantly heightened security measures at Matoshree. This immediate action reflects the seriousness with which the police force is treating the threat. The anonymous caller’s report of a group of four to five individuals discussing sabotage plans in close proximity to Thackeray’s residence was deemed credible enough to warrant such a response.

Efforts to Locate the Caller

Attempts to gather more information about the alleged threat have hit a stumbling block. The caller’s phone was switched off after the call was made, making it impossible for investigators to track down the caller for further details. However, the police are not letting this setback deter them. They continue to remain vigilant and are actively investigating the matter, with every intention of getting to the bottom of the threat.

Continued Vigilance Amidst Uncertainty

While the nature of the alleged threat remains uncertain, the swift and decisive actions of the Maharashtra police are a reassuring indicator of their commitment to maintaining security. The quest to unravel the truth behind the anonymous call is ongoing, and the city’s guardians stand at the ready, prepared to thwart any potential threats to the safety of Uddhav Thackeray and the city at large.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

