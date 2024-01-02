Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: A Success Story

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, first introduced in April 2023, has exceeded expectations with consistently stellar occupancy rates. Initially launched with a modest count of eight coaches, the train has since maintained full occupancy, prompting an increase to 16 coaches starting from May 17, 2023, to accommodate the growing demand.

Impressive Performance of Vande Bharat Express

By the end of December 2023, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Express hit an impressive 114 percent occupancy rate. In a similar vein, the Tirupati-Secunderabad Express reported a high occupancy rate of 105 percent. These figures, indicating significant overbooking, are a testament to the popularity of this service and highlight the pressing need for efficient train connectivity between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Vande Bharat Express: A Grand Success

The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed train service operated by Indian Railways, has been a grand success since its inaugural journey in 2019. The government initially aimed to launch 75 services by August 2023, but this deadline was later extended to August 2024. As of December 2023, there are 41 Vande Bharat trains in service, including 16-car and 8-car services.

Expansion of Vande Bharat Express Services

The Ministry of Railways has announced its intention to make every corner of the country accessible through the Vande Bharat Express. With the inauguration of more new trains, the total count of Vande Bharat Express trains launched by PM Modi has reached 41. This includes the expansion to routes such as Secunderabad-Tirupati, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Bhopal-Delhi, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri.