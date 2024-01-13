Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport

On a mission to inspect the current infrastructure and assess the proposed expansion plans of Srinagar Airport, Secretary Civil Aviation, Aijaz Assad, embarked on a comprehensive visit. The focal point of his visit was a thorough examination of the airport’s operational challenges, particularly those arising due to poor visibility conditions during the winter season.

Meeting to Review Progress and Challenges

During his visit, Assad chaired a high-level meeting attended by senior officers, representatives from AAI, CISF, CRPF, and various airlines. The gathering was an opportunity to discuss the progress, challenges, and intricacies associated with the airport’s expansion project. The Secretary’s approach was firm and decisive as he issued directives to concerned agencies on critical matters that could potentially impact the smooth execution of the project.

Addressing Land and Infrastructure Issues

Key topics such as land transfer near the drop gate, the relocation of CPWD quarters, and other salient matters were addressed. Ensuring the smooth progression of the expansion project required addressing these challenges head-on and finding viable solutions.

Inspection of Various Areas

The Secretary’s visit was not confined to the meeting room. He also conducted a thorough inspection of various areas of the airport, including the airside, apron and terminal expansion sites, the city-side, residential colonies, the proposed CISF barracks, and land intended for acquisition by AAI. This hands-on inspection offered a first-hand view of the existing facilities and the proposed expansion areas.

In conclusion, the visit by Secretary Civil Aviation, Aijaz Assad, to Srinagar Airport was more than a routine inspection. It was an opportunity to evaluate the existing infrastructure, understand the expansion proposals, and address the obstacles that could hinder the project’s smooth execution. The outcome of this visit could greatly influence the future of Srinagar Airport and its ability to meet growing travel demands.