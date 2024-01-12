en English
Energy

SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production

In a significant move towards bolstering its green energy sector, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has revealed the list of companies awarded the mandate to establish electrolyser manufacturing units in the country. Prominent industry players, including Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Gensol Engineering, feature among the selected firms. These companies are anticipated to spearhead the installation of manufacturing capacities for electrolysers, integral components in green hydrogen production.

Advancing India’s Clean Energy Initiative

This development aligns with India’s broader strategy to promote clean energy usage and diminish dependence on fossil fuels. By fostering domestic electrolyser production, SECI seeks to strengthen the nation’s green hydrogen ecosystem, thereby resonating with global endeavors to transition towards more sustainable energy sources.

Boosting the Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

Adani New Industries Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has secured a noteworthy letter of award from SECI, tasking it with establishing an electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW/annum in India under the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for electrolyser manufacturing. This order includes a maximum incentive of ₹293.78 crore spread over five years from the scheduled commissioning date.

Winners of SECI’s Tender

Aside from Adani, other winners of SECI’s tender to set up 1.5 GW of electrolyser manufacturing units include Reliance Electrolyzer Manufacturing (Reliance), John Cockerill Green Hydrogen Solutions, and Jindal India. In tandem, the Ministry of Power has modified Electricity Rules, permitting entities commissioning captive power projects or energy storage systems with a load of at least 25 MW for interstate transmission systems or 10 MW for intrastate transmission systems.

This initiative is not just a leap towards environmental sustainability, but also a potential catalyst for job creation and technological advancements within India’s renewable energy sector. It stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to charting a path towards a cleaner, greener future.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

