SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Meet Resistance from Industry Experts

In a noteworthy development, Sandeep Parekh, founder of Finsec Law Advisors, has publicly voiced his disagreement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposed methodology for defining and verifying ‘market rumours’. This issue has its roots in a SEBI consultation paper that was released on December 27, outlining the suggested norms for how listed companies should verify rumours, particularly in light of significant share price movements.

Concerns Over SEBI’s Proposed Approach

Parekh has strongly criticized this approach, arguing that its implementation would be a formidable challenge for companies. He draws a parallel with the informal process of confidential treatment in US regulations, an element he feels has been overlooked in SEBI’s proposal. His critique underscores a crucial issue—the practicality of enforcing such stringent norms in a fluid market environment.

Industry Experts Echo Parekh’s Sentiments

Parekh’s standpoint is not an isolated one. Abizer Diwanji from EY India has also expressed concerns over SEBI’s proposed micromanagement. While acknowledging the necessity for some form of regulation to curb the proliferation of rumours—especially given the pervasive influence of social media—Diwanji has questioned the efficacy of such rigorous oversight. His reflections highlight the need for a balance between regulatory control and practical application in the fast-paced, ever-evolving financial market.

The Ongoing Debate and Expected Reactions

The debate among industry experts is intensifying as they grapple with the implications of the proposed regulations. Various stakeholders are expected to react strongly as they deliberate on these regulations. As the financial market continues to evolve at a brisk pace, striking the right balance between effective regulation and operational feasibility will be paramount. The discourse around SEBI’s proposed norms for managing market rumours underscores the complex interplay between policy formulation and implementation in the dynamic world of finance.