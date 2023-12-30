en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Face Backlash from Financial Experts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:37 am EST
SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Face Backlash from Financial Experts

In what has sparked a heated debate among financial experts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposed norms for verification of market rumours by listed companies have faced public backlash. Notable critics include Sandeep Parekh from Finsec Law Advisors and industry expert Abizer Diwanji from EY India, both raising concerns over the practicality and implementation of the new approach.

(Read Also: JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections)

SEBI’s Proposed Approach

SEBI released a consultation paper on December 27, suggesting new norms for listed companies to verify market rumours, especially when significant movements in their share prices have been observed. As per the consultation paper, key officials, including directors and executives, would be accountable for promptly verifying rumours concerning their companies. This aligns with Regulation 30(11) of the LODR Regulations, which mandates verification within 24 hours of a rumour’s emergence in mainstream media.

Criticism of SEBI’s Approach

Sandeep Parekh contradicted SEBI’s approach, highlighting that 75% of respondents to the original comment opposed the proposal. He cited U.S. regulations that suggest an informal process of confidential treatment as an alternative, a feature absent in SEBI’s framework. Parekh underscored the hurdles companies might face in implementing SEBI’s proposed norms, arguing that the approach could potentially be unworkable.

(Read Also: Indiana Man Survives Six-Day Ordeal in Wrecked Truck with Rainwater)

Practicality Concerns Raised

Abizer Diwanji, while acknowledging the need for regulation, expressed skepticism about the practicality of SEBI’s micromanagement strategy. He underscored the challenges of controlling rumours in the era of social media, questioning if SEBI’s approach is realistically implementable in the dynamic and fast-paced financial market.

The ongoing debate on the appropriate way to define and handle market rumours is expected to continue. Stakeholders are deliberating to find a balance between regulatory control and practical implementation in the ever-changing financial market. With critics raising valid concerns, it remains to be seen how SEBI will respond and if the proposed norms will undergo any revisions.

Read More

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rise of AI in the Workplace: Generative AI's Impact on 2023 and Beyond

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Traders to See Shops Reopened: Mayor Announces De-Sealing Plans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Channel Islands' Retailers Laud Local Shopping Surge Amid Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Channel: A Melting Pot of Diverse Content and Thriving Economic Tr ...
@Business · 17 mins
ITV Channel: A Melting Pot of Diverse Content and Thriving Economic Tr ...
heart comment 0
Geekom A7: Redefining the Mini PC Landscape

By Bijay Laxmi

Geekom A7: Redefining the Mini PC Landscape
American Entrepreneur Embraces Hainan’s Economic Potential Amid China’s Free Trade Port Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

American Entrepreneur Embraces Hainan's Economic Potential Amid China's Free Trade Port Efforts
China’s BYD Co. Set to Dethrone Tesla in Electric Vehicle Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co. Set to Dethrone Tesla in Electric Vehicle Market
Boxing Day Sales in Australia: A Shift in Tradition amid Economic Pressures

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Sales in Australia: A Shift in Tradition amid Economic Pressures
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
1 min
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
1 min
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
2 mins
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
3 mins
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
3 mins
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
5 mins
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
6 mins
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
6 mins
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
15 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
38 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
6 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app