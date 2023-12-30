SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Face Backlash from Financial Experts

In what has sparked a heated debate among financial experts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposed norms for verification of market rumours by listed companies have faced public backlash. Notable critics include Sandeep Parekh from Finsec Law Advisors and industry expert Abizer Diwanji from EY India, both raising concerns over the practicality and implementation of the new approach.

SEBI’s Proposed Approach

SEBI released a consultation paper on December 27, suggesting new norms for listed companies to verify market rumours, especially when significant movements in their share prices have been observed. As per the consultation paper, key officials, including directors and executives, would be accountable for promptly verifying rumours concerning their companies. This aligns with Regulation 30(11) of the LODR Regulations, which mandates verification within 24 hours of a rumour’s emergence in mainstream media.

Criticism of SEBI’s Approach

Sandeep Parekh contradicted SEBI’s approach, highlighting that 75% of respondents to the original comment opposed the proposal. He cited U.S. regulations that suggest an informal process of confidential treatment as an alternative, a feature absent in SEBI’s framework. Parekh underscored the hurdles companies might face in implementing SEBI’s proposed norms, arguing that the approach could potentially be unworkable.

Practicality Concerns Raised

Abizer Diwanji, while acknowledging the need for regulation, expressed skepticism about the practicality of SEBI’s micromanagement strategy. He underscored the challenges of controlling rumours in the era of social media, questioning if SEBI’s approach is realistically implementable in the dynamic and fast-paced financial market.

The ongoing debate on the appropriate way to define and handle market rumours is expected to continue. Stakeholders are deliberating to find a balance between regulatory control and practical implementation in the ever-changing financial market. With critics raising valid concerns, it remains to be seen how SEBI will respond and if the proposed norms will undergo any revisions.

